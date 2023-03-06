×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | ‘Standards quite low’: Thuli Madonsela slams Mpofu for ‘wasting taxpayers’ money’

‘You are paid for every word you utter, I’m losing time with every word I utter’: Madonsela

06 March 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Advocate Dali Mpofu had a hard time with former public protector Thuli Madonsela at the section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Listen to the interaction:

Mpofu was uncomfortable with Madonsela changing her affidavit statements, saying some pages were not signed by the commissioner of oaths. Madonsela said her first statement had spelling errors, that she had to amend it and make corrections and was alone with no commissioner of oaths when she made the amendments.

The committee said Mpofu must prove if it’s law that each page should be signed by a commissioner of oaths in which he referenced the 1963 Justices of the Peace and Commissioners of Oaths Act.

The morning session of the inquiry on Monday saw Mpofu try to determine if the statement qualified as an affidavit.

Listen to the audio above for full story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand