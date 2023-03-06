Mpofu was uncomfortable with Madonsela changing her affidavit statements, saying some pages were not signed by the commissioner of oaths. Madonsela said her first statement had spelling errors, that she had to amend it and make corrections and was alone with no commissioner of oaths when she made the amendments.
The committee said Mpofu must prove if it’s law that each page should be signed by a commissioner of oaths in which he referenced the 1963 Justices of the Peace and Commissioners of Oaths Act.
The morning session of the inquiry on Monday saw Mpofu try to determine if the statement qualified as an affidavit.
LISTEN | ‘Standards quite low’: Thuli Madonsela slams Mpofu for ‘wasting taxpayers’ money’
‘You are paid for every word you utter, I’m losing time with every word I utter’: Madonsela
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Advocate Dali Mpofu had a hard time with former public protector Thuli Madonsela at the section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
Listen to the interaction:
