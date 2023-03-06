×

News

Mthatha urologist knew he wanted to be a medic from early age

Siseko Silolo, when only 10, helped his grandmother with her diabetes shots

By Ziyanda Zweni - 06 March 2023

At the tender age of 10, Siseko Silolo helped his grandmother with her diabetes shots, and now 25 years later, Mthatha’s newest specialist doctor is back serving his community...

