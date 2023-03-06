The court ruling followed an urgent application by the department of public service and administration heard in the Johannesburg labour court on Saturday after it was postponed from March 3. The union has filed an application for leave to appeal the interdict.
Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went on strike on Monday.
TimesLIVE has reported disruptions at some medical facilities, and Nehawu deputy secretary-general December Mavuso said members who are in the department of higher education, the magistrate's courts, home affairs and the department of public service and administration (DPSA) have also downed tools.
“We have been receiving reports in all provinces about the impact the strike has had so far,” he told TimesLIVE.
“In Pretoria there are many departments that are closed, including the DPSA and the justice department, the same as in other provinces. As we promised, the strike has started in earnest and will continue until our demands are met,” he said.
Public service workers are demanding a 10% increase.
They forged ahead with the strike despite the ruling of the labour court which interdicted the action.
