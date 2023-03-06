×

News

President Cyril Ramaphosa names Sputla Ramokgopa as minister of electricity

Ramaphosa finally made the long awaited changes to his cabinet on Monday night

By TIMES LIVE - 06 March 2023
Kgosientso 'Sputla' Ramokgopa has been announced as minister of electricity. File photo.
Image: MASI LOSI.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night announced former Tshwane mayor Sputla Ramokgopa as the minister of electricity.

Ramokgopa was a senior official in the presidency in charge of infrastructure projects.

Ramaphosa also announced ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as deputy president of the country.

The announcement brought to an end speculation who would occupy the newly created post to deal with the electricity crisis.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

