News

WATCH | Kgosientso Ramokgopa appointed electricity minister, Mashatile appointed deputy president

By TIMESLIVE - 06 March 2023

20:49

Paul Mashatile appointed deputy president

20:47

Ramaphosa establishes two ministries, electricity and planning, monitoring and evaluation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.

A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.

TimesLIVE

