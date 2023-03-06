President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.
The president's announcement is expected to begin at 8.30pm.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday.
A reshuffle has been expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected president of the ANC in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term as South Africa's president in 2024.
The president's announcement is expected to begin at 8.30pm.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos