A group of retirees were gobsmacked when a large crocodile gatecrashed their picnic at a game reserve dam.
One member of the group captured the incident on video, which has gone viral.
It is unclear at which game reserve the incident took place.
The footage shows the reptile at the picnic site, where it seems to have claimed possession of a cooler box containing mostly beer.
A man can be heard trying to coax the crocodile back towards the water, where a second crocodile can be seen lurking.
The man can be heard saying: “Now come on croccie, this is not playing cricket.
“Come on, big guy, come on. No, go back into the water.
“Look at this oke — we are trying to have a picnic here.”
Laughter can be heard as the stubborn crocodile refuses to budge.
WATCH | Thirsty croc ‘gatecrashes’ picnic and makes off with cooler box full of beers
Senior reporter
Image: screenshot
A group of retirees were gobsmacked when a large crocodile gatecrashed their picnic at a game reserve dam.
One member of the group captured the incident on video, which has gone viral.
It is unclear at which game reserve the incident took place.
The footage shows the reptile at the picnic site, where it seems to have claimed possession of a cooler box containing mostly beer.
A man can be heard trying to coax the crocodile back towards the water, where a second crocodile can be seen lurking.
The man can be heard saying: “Now come on croccie, this is not playing cricket.
“Come on, big guy, come on. No, go back into the water.
“Look at this oke — we are trying to have a picnic here.”
Laughter can be heard as the stubborn crocodile refuses to budge.
Three other members of the group, a man and two women, can be seen in a safari vehicle.
One woman radios for assistance and can be heard saying they are having drinks at the dam.
“We are at the marula trees. One of the crocodiles is out of the water so we are a little bit challenged here,” she says.
Later in the video the crocodile can be seen in the water with the cooler box.
The man recording the incident says, “Bring me back my cooler box, you thief!”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos