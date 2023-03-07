CABINET RESHUFFLE | Ramaphosa names SA’s new electricity minister
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 07 March 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced the much-anticipated minister of electricity as Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramakgopa, ending speculation about the ministry which had started causing much public debate...
CABINET RESHUFFLE | Ramaphosa names SA’s new electricity minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally announced the much-anticipated minister of electricity as Kgosientsho 'Sputla' Ramakgopa, ending speculation about the ministry which had started causing much public debate...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos