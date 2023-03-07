×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fuel shipment due on Tuesday to ease Cape Town airport shortage

By Sinesipho Schrieber - 07 March 2023
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it expects a fuel supply shipment and improvements in refinery this week to ease fuel shortage problems in Cape Town.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it expects a fuel supply shipment and improvements in refinery this week to ease fuel shortage problems in Cape Town.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says it expects a fuel supply shipment on Tuesday and improvements in refinery this week to ease fuel shortage problems at Cape Town International Airport.

Acsa announced a fuel shortage at the airport last week after a major fuel supplier had refinery glitches caused by power problems.

In an update on Monday evening, Acsa said stock levels had improved due to increased deliveries of jet fuel.

“Refinery production is stable and meeting our daily demand,” it said.

The company is expecting a fuel import shipment on Tuesday to boost supplies.

Airline privatisation plan at risk — Semafor

The plan to partially privatise national airline SAA is in trouble because the competition regulator may not approve the deal, news website Semafor ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town International Airport regional manager Mark Maclean told TimesLIVE the fuel shortages affected suppliers and airlines, but no planes were grounded at the weekend. 

“A major fuel supplier experienced challenges which reduced the supply of JET A1 (jet fuel) and deliveries to the airport. This caused the fuel stock levels at the airport to drop to low levels.”

Airlines responded by carrying more fuel into the airport and reduced the number of planes refuelling. 

SAA spokesperson Vilma Maistry confirmed to TimesLIVE that none of the airline's flights were affected.

Jet fuel supply improving at Cape Town International Airport, says Acsa

After discussions on Friday with fuel suppliers and airlines regarding fuel supply shortages at Cape Town International Airport, airlines have been ...
News
2 days ago

“Acsa continues to monitor the reliability of deliveries, increased production and stock building. All travellers are requested to please monitor their flight schedules and stay informed via the Acsa app and the relevant airline websites.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand