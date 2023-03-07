OFF TRACK | El Niño and the hottest year ever loom
Global temperatures could hit 1.5°C above average pre-industrial levels
Premium
By Mike Loewe - 07 March 2023
Global weather system La Niña (Little Girl) is expected to disappear in a welter of flash floods, infections, and accidents in autumn and winter...
OFF TRACK | El Niño and the hottest year ever loom
Global temperatures could hit 1.5°C above average pre-industrial levels
Global weather system La Niña (Little Girl) is expected to disappear in a welter of flash floods, infections, and accidents in autumn and winter...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos