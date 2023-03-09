The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has appealed to striking members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to act within the confines of the law.
Since the wage strike started on Monday, there have been several reports about patients and non-striking employees being barred from accessing health facilities.
“Council condemns the behaviour by some striking workers, as the continuation of such acts will affect the provision of healthcare services to the public,” HPCSA president Prof Simon Nemutandani said.
The council said it has noted with concern the acts of violence and intimidation at healthcare centres and hospitals due to the strike.
“The HPCSA has the responsibility of ensuring the protection and safety of members of the public and healthcare workers registered with the council.
“Council condemns violent action related to the strike as they will have a negative affect on healthcare services provided at hospitals by health practitioners. Workers have a right to embark on peaceful strike action without compromising the lives and wellbeing of healthcare workers, patients and members of the public.”
Provision of healthcare is an essential service and people have the right to access basic human rights services, including healthcare services, as guaranteed by the constitution, it said.
HPCSA appeals to Nehawu protesters to stop blocking access to health facilities
The HPCSA said every citizen has a right to have access to healthcare services within the Republic.
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
