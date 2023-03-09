Missing girl, 3, found dead in Cacadu school pit toilet
‘It means someone failed here. It means no-one looked after those kids’
By Ziyanda Zweni - 09 March 2023
Yet another Eastern Cape child’s life was cut short after the three-year-old was found drowned in a school pit latrine toilet in Cacadu...
