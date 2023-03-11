Msaki will move to Los Angeles after farewell concerts for South African fans
Premium
By Yanga Soji - 11 March 2023
East London’s Msaki will perform one of her last shows in her hometown and then soon after disappear from the stage, possibly forever. Msaki, real name, Asanda Mvana, spoke to the Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) about her plans to move to Los Angeles indefinitely as part of the hiatus she recently announced which shocked her thousands of fans...
Msaki will move to Los Angeles after farewell concerts for South African fans
East London’s Msaki will perform one of her last shows in her hometown and then soon after disappear from the stage, possibly forever. Msaki, real name, Asanda Mvana, spoke to the Dispatch (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) about her plans to move to Los Angeles indefinitely as part of the hiatus she recently announced which shocked her thousands of fans...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos