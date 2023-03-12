Mutiny at the BBC: Lineker row causes growing crisis at UK broadcaster

Britain's BBC faced a mounting crisis as a row over football presenter Gary Lineker's criticism of government migration policy led to a presenter mutiny, drew a comment from the prime minister and left the broadcaster's boss defending his position.

The BBC was forced to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday as presenters refused to work in a show of solidarity with Lineker, after the BBC sought to defend its impartiality by taking him off the air due to his comments on social media.

Lineker, a former England soccer captain, the BBC's highest-paid presenter and the anchor of the football highlights programme Match of the Day, was suspended from his role after his criticism of Britain's migration policy.

Critics of Lineker's suspension say the BBC bowed to government pressure, leading to a furious debate about the impartiality of the national broadcaster.

The broadcaster's director-general Tim Davie told the BBC on Saturday he had no intention of resigning over the matter.