A Durban father whose two-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped during a robbery in Welbedacht West does not want to speak about the ordeal.
Police issued an appeal for help to find the infant after armed robbers are believed to have invaded his parents' home on Saturday.
“It is reported armed suspects entered a home, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene,” police said.
When TimesLIVE visited the area on Monday the man, in his 30s, would only say his name is Sifiso: “I don't want to engage with the media. I just want my child.”
The child's name or picture has not been released.
The man, who was sitting outside a tuck shop with the child's aunt, gave a tongue-lashing to a neighbour who revealed his whereabouts amid a maze of low-cost houses.
The mother was not present at the family home and was believed to have gone to the nearby police station.
The child's aunt said they did not want to talk to anyone. “We do not trust anyone so we can't talk about this to anyone.”
Two sources close to the investigation expressed scepticism over the incident.
“Normally, when someone is dealing with an unexpected ordeal, they behave in a particular manner. In some instances they are inconsolable, but there is something amiss in this matter. But I am not saying it is not true,” said one.
A community member said while they were concerned they were yet to conduct a search party for the child.
“We are leaving everything to the police for now before we intervene.”
Anyone with information should contact Captain Mthembu 082 567 4188 or Crimestop 086 00 1011.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Dad silent on 'kidnapped' two-month-old baby boy
Image: Supplied
A Durban father whose two-month-old baby boy was allegedly kidnapped during a robbery in Welbedacht West does not want to speak about the ordeal.
Police issued an appeal for help to find the infant after armed robbers are believed to have invaded his parents' home on Saturday.
“It is reported armed suspects entered a home, robbed the family and grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene,” police said.
When TimesLIVE visited the area on Monday the man, in his 30s, would only say his name is Sifiso: “I don't want to engage with the media. I just want my child.”
The child's name or picture has not been released.
The man, who was sitting outside a tuck shop with the child's aunt, gave a tongue-lashing to a neighbour who revealed his whereabouts amid a maze of low-cost houses.
The mother was not present at the family home and was believed to have gone to the nearby police station.
The child's aunt said they did not want to talk to anyone. “We do not trust anyone so we can't talk about this to anyone.”
Two sources close to the investigation expressed scepticism over the incident.
“Normally, when someone is dealing with an unexpected ordeal, they behave in a particular manner. In some instances they are inconsolable, but there is something amiss in this matter. But I am not saying it is not true,” said one.
A community member said while they were concerned they were yet to conduct a search party for the child.
“We are leaving everything to the police for now before we intervene.”
Anyone with information should contact Captain Mthembu 082 567 4188 or Crimestop 086 00 1011.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos