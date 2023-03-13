The strike over wages by healthcare workers started last Monday.
The workers are striking under the banner of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).
Naidoo said they tried calling the hospital for updates, but no-one answered the phone. No-one contacted them about her father’s condition.
On Saturday morning she received a call from the hospital informing her he had died.
She said when they got to the hospital on Saturday, the circumstances that led to his death were unclear.
“Nurses told us he was supposed to go to ICU on Thursday, but as there was no-one [there], workers were on strike, that didn't happen. We were also told he was scheduled for a procedure on Friday, but there were no nurses and doctors couldn't perform an operation.”
She said the family was angry as they were left without answers about what happened to her father.
A hospital staff member said the strike was continuing on Monday. She said though some staff continued to work, there were not enough to care for every patient.
The department of health was not able to respond to queries.
KZN family blames healthcare workers' strike for father's death
Image: Supllied
A KwaZulu-Natal family has blamed the health workers' strike for the death of a Pietermaritzburg man.
The family said they were informed Parthiben Perumal Naidoo, 58, died on Saturday morning.
His daughter, Melanie Naidoo, said her father was admitted to Greys Hospital, Pietermaritzburg, on February 27.
A scan showed he had a 16cm cyst under his liver and gall stones.
“He was doing well [last] Monday when I saw him and we talked and laughed. I went to the hospital daily after he was admitted to feed and bathe him. As he wasn't eating, he needed someone to look after him and we left him in the care of nurses at the hospital. I tried going back [last] Tuesday, but there was a strike and we were not allowed inside,” said Naidoo.
No early end to Nehawu strike action
