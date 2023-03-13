×

Police on manhunt for armed men who freed six awaiting trial detainees

13 March 2023
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
A group of prisoners have escaped after the vehicle they were travelling in was attacked in Limpopo.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A group of heavily armed men attacked police who were transporting six awaiting trial detainees and fled with the prisoners in Makhado, Limpopo, on Monday. 

The suspects fled with the detainees, all of them Zimbabwean nationals, in a grey Mercedes-Benz and white Toyota bakkie.

The incident happened along the Vivo road next to the first Schoemansdal turn-off outside Louis Trichardt,” police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.  

Those who escaped are Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32,Brilliant Sibanda, 26, ️Erick Sithole, 3, Moses Zambara, 32, and Alex Nkomo, 35. 

All except Nkomo were arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful  possession of firearms and ammunition. Nkomo was arrested for theft of cables. 

People were advised not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they were considered dangerous, but must instead call the police.  

TimesLIVE

