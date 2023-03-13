×

News

WATCH | Alligator breaks through metal fence with ease

By TIMESLIVE - 13 March 2023

A powerful and terrifying moment was caught on camera at a private golf club in Placida, Florida, according to the New York Post.

The footage showed a huge alligator climbing through a newly constructed metal fence, crushing the bars with ease.

Florida is home to about 1.3-million alligators.

TimesLIVE

