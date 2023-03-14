×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Airline grounded at OR Tambo due to bomb threat

54 passengers were on the Singapore Airlines aircraft flight on Tuesday morning when an alleged bomb was reported

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 14 March 2023
The SA Police Service responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport. Stock photo.
The SA Police Service responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Scenes of K9 units and more law enforcement officers than usual dominated OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning after a Singapore Airlines flight was grounded  due to a bomb threat. 

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed it had received a notification of an alleged bomb on-board the aircraft. Acsa told TimesLIVE 54 passengers were on the flight when the bomb threat was received.

“The aircraft landed at OR Tambo. Emergency services were activated, along with fire and rescue and the SA Police Service (SAPS).”

Just before midday, the aircraft was declared safe, after screening was completed by police K9 units. It proceeded to the destination, Cape Town.

Acsa said it would continue to act swiftly to prioritise the safety of passengers. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case