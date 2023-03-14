Legendary surf forecaster explains the truth of rogue Wild Coast waves
Premium
By Mike Loewe - 14 March 2023
The legend of huge rogue waves on the Wild Coast has been fanned by disappearance of the passenger liner SS Waratah which sank without trace with 211 people on board off the Wild Coast on July 26 1909...
Legendary surf forecaster explains the truth of rogue Wild Coast waves
The legend of huge rogue waves on the Wild Coast has been fanned by disappearance of the passenger liner SS Waratah which sank without trace with 211 people on board off the Wild Coast on July 26 1909...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos