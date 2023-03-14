×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Name changes for three Eastern Cape towns — Here is what you need to know

14 March 2023
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Former sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has gazetted new name changes for two towns and a village in the Eastern Cape. File image.
Former sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has gazetted new name changes for two towns and a village in the Eastern Cape. File image.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The sports, arts and culture department has gazetted name changes for two towns and a village in the Eastern Cape.

Fort Beaufort will now be called KwaMaqoma, Somerset East will be known as KwaNojoli, and Brooksnek as Ben Mbizweni. 

The names have been officially registered in terms of the South African Geographical Names Council Act. 

These changes come after former sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa previously announced several name changes in the province, including changing Port Elizabeth's name to Gqeberha.

Uitenhage was changed to Kariega, King William’s Town to Qonce and East London Airport to King Phalo Airport.

No name change for East London for now

East London is set to keep its name – for now – because the South African Geographical Names Council wants to follow name-change due processes and ...
News
8 months ago

Mthethwa said the name changes were part of expressing South Africa’s heritage and the government's plan to heal the country by changing the names of towns and cities which have “unsavoury colonial and apartheid connotations”.

“In doing so, we have always sought to consult widely in ensuring that the affected communities are part of the name-change process. Despite occasional litigation by disgruntled parties, this process has had resounding success and it thus remains a work in progress.

“Symbolism is extremely important. It is also through symbolism that people feel part of a community and the broader society and geographical name change is one of those potent assistive we have available as a department in effecting the desired social change,” Mthethwa said at the time.

OPINION | To rename University of Fort Hare, or not

In principle, South Africans are not opposed to name changes and transformation. They are anti-corruption and don’t trust the drivers of change
News
8 months ago

Last year, Mthethwa proposed plans to rename the Taal monument, the Afrikaans language museum in Paarl, Western Cape, “on the grounds of inclusivity”.

He mentioned the plan in March during the annual signing ceremony of the shareholder compact agreement between the sport, arts and culture department and chairs of the public entities that fall under his portfolio.

Speaking on eNCA, the department’s director-general Vusumuzi Mkhize said the name change was to “accommodate other languages and make sure the transformation of the museum is inclusive of everyone”.  

In 2021, the City of Johannesburg proposed changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

The city's manager Floyd Brink said the renaming was in terms of the city's approved policy on the naming of streets and other public places within Johannesburg.

Opposing the renaming, the DA launched an online petition, saying there must not be a duplication of names. The party argued that Madikizela-Mandela's name was already on four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank, and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case