NSFAS fraudster elected as WSU convocation committee treasurer
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 14 March 2023
Famous for having R14m deposited into her student account by NSFAS in error, former Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been elected by the university’s alumni, by a large margin, as the treasurer of the Eastern Cape chapter of its convocation...
NSFAS fraudster elected as WSU convocation committee treasurer
Famous for having R14m deposited into her student account by NSFAS in error, former Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been elected by the university’s alumni, by a large margin, as the treasurer of the Eastern Cape chapter of its convocation...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos