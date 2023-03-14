OFF TRACK | Gigs Cilliers and the Wild Coast monster wave he never caught
World champion to share story of adventure that nearly cost him his life
Premium
By Mike Loewe - 14 March 2023
Monster wave rider Gigs Cilliers, 57, will be telling his story this month of how he and tow-in compadre Jason Ribbink nearly died while hunting a 100-footer rogue wave off the Wild Coast...
OFF TRACK | Gigs Cilliers and the Wild Coast monster wave he never caught
World champion to share story of adventure that nearly cost him his life
Monster wave rider Gigs Cilliers, 57, will be telling his story this month of how he and tow-in compadre Jason Ribbink nearly died while hunting a 100-footer rogue wave off the Wild Coast...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos