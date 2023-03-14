The EFF has warned businesses to close their doors next Monday or risk being looted.
The opposition party is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” later this month, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
In a video circulating online, EFF members can be heard announcing the shutdown over a loudspeaker.
“We are saying to you close down all your businesses to avoid the looting. Close down all your shops to avoid the looting. Close down all your factories to avoid the looting,” the speaker is heard saying.
“Close down everything. Nothing will be operating on that day. We are avoiding the looting. We are saying to you come and join the march, my brother. Come and join the march, my sister.”
WATCH | EFF warns businesses to close on day of national shutdown to avoid possible looting
Reporter
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The EFF has warned businesses to close their doors next Monday or risk being looted.
The opposition party is planning the “mother of all shutdowns” later this month, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
In a video circulating online, EFF members can be heard announcing the shutdown over a loudspeaker.
“We are saying to you close down all your businesses to avoid the looting. Close down all your shops to avoid the looting. Close down all your factories to avoid the looting,” the speaker is heard saying.
“Close down everything. Nothing will be operating on that day. We are avoiding the looting. We are saying to you come and join the march, my brother. Come and join the march, my sister.”
The DA wrote to police minister Bheki Cele calling for his assurance that the police will ensure the protests do not turn violent.
“The national shutdown being organised and promoted by the EFF for March 20 presents a very clear and present threat to the economy, the safety and rights of citizens as well as to public and private infrastructure,” said DA MP Andrew Whitfield.
Whitfield alleged the rhetoric surrounding the shutdown indicated protesters intend to break the law and do not fear the consequences.
“Considering the experience and lessons learnt from the July unrest in 2021 and taking into account the threat to the state, the economy and the citizens of South Africa, what measures have the police service put in place to ensure protests are controlled and consequences for any transgressions are enforced?
“It is of critical importance the police service is fully prepared to contain these protests and a strong message is sent to the organisers and to the public at large that the police service is prepared and will act swiftly and decisively when the rights and freedoms of others are compromised,” he said.
LISTEN | ‘We’re not afraid of state power’: Malema determined to take it to the streets
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos