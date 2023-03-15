Education gets lion’s share of Eastern Cape budget
Mvoko allocates R41bn to department, warns ‘big three’ that they must improve audit performances
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 15 March 2023
The Eastern Cape department of basic education has again been given the lion’s share of the provincial budget of R91.6bn by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko...
Education gets lion’s share of Eastern Cape budget
Mvoko allocates R41bn to department, warns ‘big three’ that they must improve audit performances
The Eastern Cape department of basic education has again been given the lion’s share of the provincial budget of R91.6bn by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos