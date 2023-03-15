Bosman said the audience had been amazing.
Gloria Bosman’s final message to artists
Image: Dynasty Public Relations Entity
Artists should never forget what made them decide to be musicians.
These were the last words jazz great Gloria Bosman shared with the Dispatch in an interview just a few hours before she died on Tuesday.
Bosman, 50, flew out of East London on Monday after her performance honouring the late jazz bassist Lulama Gaulana at the Guild Theatre on Sunday.
She also performed alongside budding musicians including pupils from Khulani High School and Vulamazibuko High School in Mdantsane.
She spoke to the Dispatch on Monday night.
Photos and videos shared on social media over the weekend showed a jovial Bosman rehearsing at the Guild as well as fans who attended her show posting clips of what unknowingly would be her final curtain call.
A source who informed the paper of her death on Tuesday said it may have been due to low blood pressure.
On Monday, Bosman told the Dispatch that she was not feeling well.
“Hello sisi, please pardon the silence ... it has been a difficult day. If it is still necessary, you can text questions and I will answer.
“I am suffering from shortness of breath, so taking calls has been challenging,” she said in a WhatsApp message.
She continued the interview through WhatsApp, saying the best advice she could give a new artist was to remain true to their work.
“One should never forget what made them decide to be a musician.
“Remember to remain true to your work and not be swayed by trends.”
Bosman said performing with upcoming musicians was always exciting, and that she loved their purity and dedication.
“There is always something exciting about the purity of their hearts and their respect for the music.
“They have no ego; they play from their hearts. It is beautiful.”
It was the duty of those who were still with us to keep the legacy of the fallen icons alive.
“I loved that the event was dedicated to paying tribute and respect to Lulama Gaulana, apart from it being a fundraiser.”
Bosman said the audience had been amazing.
“The audience was absolutely fantastic; their attitude and receptive spirit was everything. I wished I could take them everywhere.”
The iconic singer has left the pupils and her audience with forever memories.
The pupils, whom the Dispatch spoke to before news of Bosman’s death, described the experience of being on stage with the icon both heart-warming and humbling.
One of the pupils, Sibonise Thyobeka of Khulani High School, said he had been excited.
“Mam Gloria is one of the big guns when it comes to music. When I shared the stage with her, I was over the moon.
“Music to me means rhythm, emotions and happiness.”
Ovayo Maxakato, from Vulamazibuko High, also said the experience had been humbling.
“I felt so honoured to share the stage with her.”
Siphiwe Mhlambi, a jazz photographer who had a close relationship with the artist, said he received the news while on set on Tuesday, and it had come as a huge shock.
“I know her very well; she was like a sister to me.
“She was a kind person, warm and welcoming. She loved people and always wanted the new generation to take the knowledge on.”
He said Bosman had been dedicated to the work of preserving jazz.
“I’ve been with her for a long time; we do not go a week without speaking.
“I just remembered the day [jazz artist] Sibongile Khumalo passed away.
“She was so caring, beyond caring. I did not expect her to go so young. She had so much to give,” Mhlambi said.
“I do not know what to say — the memories I have of her are beautiful.”
Bosman was appointed to the board of The Southern African Music Rights Organisation at its last Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2022.
Taking to Twitter to confirm the SA icon's passing, Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni said: In the short period that she was on the Board, she added a perspective that comprised of a rich blend of insights on member aspirations and the direction that our organisation should continue to march towards."
"She has left a lasting legacy with her brilliant catalogue and significant contributions to the South African music industry."
