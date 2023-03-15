Khoisan village abuzz as initiates gather for sacred rite
The event marks the day the first coloniser, Francisco d’Almeida, arrived at the Cape of Good Hope in 1510
Premium
By Theo Jeptha - 15 March 2023
Songs of praise welcomed the sunrise over the Khoisan village in Tsitsikamma. The excitement was palpable as candidates were led to the sacred kraal to undergo the transformation ritual, called the !Nau. ..
Khoisan village abuzz as initiates gather for sacred rite
The event marks the day the first coloniser, Francisco d’Almeida, arrived at the Cape of Good Hope in 1510
Songs of praise welcomed the sunrise over the Khoisan village in Tsitsikamma. The excitement was palpable as candidates were led to the sacred kraal to undergo the transformation ritual, called the !Nau. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos