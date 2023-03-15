×

News

LISTEN | ‘Don’t try us, we’re not scared’: Malema says protesters must defend themselves

15 March 2023
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Alaister Russell

“We’re ready for Phoenix,” said EFF leader Julius Malema, telling protesters to not be shaken by opponents of the shutdown.

Listen to Malema:

He was speaking ahead of his party’s planned shutdown of the country next Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and end the crippling electricity crisis.

Malema referenced the Phoenix massacre in July 2021, in which at least 36 people were killed in the unrest. More than 350 people died, and many businesses were destroyed during the disruptions.

Parties such as the DA and ANC called for a peaceful shutdown and condemned people provoking violence.

TimesLIVE

