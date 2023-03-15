Operations continue to track and safely retrieve a lioness on the loose in Pretoria.
Search continues for lioness on the loose
Image: Daniel Born
Operations continue to track and safely retrieve a lioness on the loose in Pretoria.
Arthur Crewe of security company Strategic Response Unit confirmed the search for the big cat was continuing. He said the animal is believed to be in the same vicinity as the first sighting on the border between Gauteng and the North West.
TimesLIVE last week reported the lioness was loose on the R511 between Hartbeespoort Dam and Pretoria and was spotted by two people.
Crewe said they had another sighting two days ago through police in Atteridgeville.
“Our units responded and were tracking until late afternoon. It seems to be very much in the same vicinity as the first sighting, so the guys are waiting for more sightings, but there are daily operations. She is obviously close to the water,” he said.
He said they have not received reports of attack or injuries.
“She hasn’t attacked anybody. She is on her own and operations are in place to recover her safely,” he said.
On Wednesday Crewe told TimesLIVE the searchers were using technology, including drones, and would do their best to ensure the animal was captured safely.
He urged members of the public not to panic.
