French soccer icon Youri Djorkaeff and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura launched the ‘Football for Schools’ initiative in Kigali, Rwanda.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | FIFA launches ‘Football for Schools’ program in Rwanda
French soccer icon Youri Djorkaeff and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura launched the ‘Football for Schools’ initiative in Kigali, Rwanda.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos