×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Ghost? US trucker shares dashcam footage of grey figure in road

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 15 March 2023

A truck driver passing through Arizona in the US says his dashcam appears to have caught images of what looks like a ghost, but that is unconfirmed.

William Church said he was driving on SR 87 near mile marker 200 at about 2.30am on March 11 when he passed a “transparent figure” standing on the side of the road.

Analysts and commentators are still chewing over what the spooky sighting may have been.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...
WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing