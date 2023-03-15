A truck driver passing through Arizona in the US says his dashcam appears to have caught images of what looks like a ghost, but that is unconfirmed.
William Church said he was driving on SR 87 near mile marker 200 at about 2.30am on March 11 when he passed a “transparent figure” standing on the side of the road.
Analysts and commentators are still chewing over what the spooky sighting may have been.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ghost? US trucker shares dashcam footage of grey figure in road
TimesLIVE
