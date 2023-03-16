'I don't eat KFC, it smells badly': Malema takes a dig at fast-food joint during load-shedding rant

EFF leader Julius Malema's jab at fast-food chicken joint KFC has tongues wagging.
Addressing the media on Wednesday on the EFF's planned national shutdown, Malema made an example about how load-shedding has affected businesses, including KFC.
“Small businesses have closed because they don't have electricity. Let's take KFC for instance — I don't eat KFC, it smells badly, so don't think I eat KFC because I talk about it — they have generators outside [but] when its load-shedding they don't switch on the generators they close the doors.
“Initially, they bought generators thinking they are going to defeat load-shedding,” said Malema.
The red berets leader claimed the restaurant closes its doors because “all [of its] profits goes to the generators”.
Interestingly, there is a KFC around the corner, and less than 200 meters away, from the EFF headquarters in Marshall Street, Johannesburg.
Last December, KFC warned customers that rolling blackouts had led it to temporarily close some stores.
It warned that others “may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items”.
The fast-food chicken joint explained that load-shedding was wreaking havoc with some of its suppliers.
“Sometimes, things are out of our control. The current constraints are due to load-shedding impacting some of our suppliers. We are working hard to sort out all the constrains and we’ll be open as soon as possible.”
It added that many of its stores had generators.
Malema's comments drew some reactions on social media, with some agreeing and others saying he should watch out for the KFC chefs.
LISTEN | Don't try us, we're not scared': Malema says protesters must defend themselves
TimesLIVE
