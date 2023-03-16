“There is a clear distinction between the constitutional right to protest or to canvass support for a stayaway and the fearmongering and forced shutdown of the country. South Africa is already in crisis, as evidenced by the daily load-shedding, poor service delivery, poverty, unemployment, hunger, continued state capture and corruption and malfeasance.”
According to the group, actions that only seek to deepen the crisis for narrow party-political gains can never be the solution.
“We need not think too far back, to the July 2021 insurrection, to be reminded of whose interests anarchy serves. Destabilisation benefits those who wish to avoid accountability and those who are against upholding the rule of law. It is no wonder that some individuals who were seemingly supportive of the July 2021 chaos are now backing the EFF’s call to shut the country down.”
The group called on law enforcement to act against any form of intimidation and violence before, during and after the shutdown.
“Law enforcement must ensure that highways are not blocked, and the rights of the ordinary public are protected.
“The president of the country, premiers across all provinces and mayors of towns and cities must act to prevent possible violence, destruction to property and looting. Public representatives should be providing leadership and calling out all forms of intimidation.”
'No to shutdown!' – Defend Our Democracy campaign
The Defend Our Democracy campaign, endorsed by about 37 organisations and associations, has expressed its opposition to the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday.
The campaign group said insisting roads will be closed and that no trucks, trains or buses will be able move — and hinting that businesses that remain open could be looted — are subtle forms of intimidation that must be called out.
“We, the undersigned organisations, express our opposition to the forced national shutdown being planned by the EFF on March 20,” it said.
“Every person in South Africa has the constitutional right of choice, association, movement, safety and freedom of expression, and the responsibility to similarly uphold the rights of others in this regard.”
It said any attempt at preventing those who might not support the shutdown from going to work, school or university would infringe their constitutional rights.
It challenged the notion that a forcible shutdown was an accepted norm of protest.
SA Hindu body calls for government's assurance of safety during national shutdown
LISTEN | The poor will suffer most from Malema’s shutdown, says Mbalula
TimesLIVE
