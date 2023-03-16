Office of premier to put R50m towards clearing student debts
Premium
By Bomikazi Mdiya - 16 March 2023
Thousands of Eastern Cape university students who cannot access their graduation certificates because of outstanding fees are set to benefit from R50m which has been allocated by premier Oscar Mabuyane...
Office of premier to put R50m towards clearing student debts
Thousands of Eastern Cape university students who cannot access their graduation certificates because of outstanding fees are set to benefit from R50m which has been allocated by premier Oscar Mabuyane...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos