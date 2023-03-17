ADM finally appoints new municipal manager
Mthembu tipped for top job following special closed council meeting
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 17 March 2023
The Amathole District Municipality has finally approved the appointment of a new municipal manager after almost a year without one...
ADM finally appoints new municipal manager
Mthembu tipped for top job following special closed council meeting
The Amathole District Municipality has finally approved the appointment of a new municipal manager after almost a year without one...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos