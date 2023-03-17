×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

ADM finally appoints new municipal manager

Mthembu tipped for top job following special closed council meeting

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 17 March 2023

The Amathole District Municipality has finally approved the appointment of a new municipal manager after almost a year without one...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony
Police, nurses allowed to work during 'national shutdown': Malema sheds light ...