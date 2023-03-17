Heartache as teenagers swept away by raging torrent
Survivor describes how schoolboy tried to save girl before they both drowned after being washed off flooded bridge near Butterworth
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni and Sivenathi Gosa - 17 March 2023
Two Eastern Cape teenagers drowned on Thursday after being swept off a flooded bridge, as heavy storms once again ravaged the province...
Heartache as teenagers swept away by raging torrent
Survivor describes how schoolboy tried to save girl before they both drowned after being washed off flooded bridge near Butterworth
Two Eastern Cape teenagers drowned on Thursday after being swept off a flooded bridge, as heavy storms once again ravaged the province...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos