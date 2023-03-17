Load-shedding weekend forecast a relief as stages are reduced
Eskom said generating units have recovered in the past 48 hours and the demand for electricity was lower than expected.
The load-shedding forecast for the weekend comes as a relief after Eskom announced dropping to stages 1 and 2.
The power utility said on Friday that some generation capacity was recovered over the past 48 hours while electricity demand was lower than expected.
This means load-shedding will be lowered to stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday.
Thereafter, load-shedding will increase to stage 2 until 5am on Sunday, said Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
The blackouts will be suspended on Sunday but will resume at stage 1 from 4pm until Monday at 4pm, Mokwena said.
Load-shedding will then increase to stage 2 until Tuesday at 5am. Thereafter, the blackouts will be suspended until 4pm on Tuesday, she said.
“Thereafter, stage 2 will be implemented until further notice.”
The breakdowns have a generating capacity of 14,256MW while the units that are out of service for planned maintenance have capacity of 4,765MW.
Mokwena said the expected lower demand over the weekend allowed Eskom to reduce the required stages of load-shedding and suspend power cuts where possible.
“During the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and two units at Hendrina power stations were taken offline for repairs,” she said.