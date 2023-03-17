×

Passenger bus driver dies from heart attack on side of freeway

17 March 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A bus driver suffered a heart attack and died while transporting passengers from Durban to Johannesburg on Thursday night. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Passengers aboard a popular bus liner watched in dismay when their driver suffered a heart attack and died on the side of a road on Thursday .

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said they received a frantic call from a passenger asking for urgent assistance.

The bus left Durban and was near Shongweni west of the city when the driver fell ill.

The bus was heading to Johannesburg.

“The caller said the driver appeared to be suffering a medical emergency and had pulled the vehicle to the side of the road.

“The caller sent his GPS location and advanced life support paramedics were immediately dispatched.

“The man was found to have suffered a cardiac arrest and was declared dead by paramedics.”

TimesLIVE

