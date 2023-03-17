‘Small businesses suffered R70bn loss during 2021 riots’: DA on taking action over national shutdown

De Villiers said people have the right to protest, but they also have the right not to protest, not to associate with the protesting organisation and to go to school, to work and to operate a business.
DA MP Jan de Villiers has warned that the EFF’s planned national shutdown will cause great harm to small businesses.
The EFF is planning a national shutdown on Monday, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things. It warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
De Villiers said the warning for businesses to close their doors was a “clear demonstration of the party’s complete disregard for the rule of law and their willingness to resort to violent means to achieve their objectives”.
“This kind of behaviour is not only deeply concerning but also completely unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said.
De Villiers said with the “devastating impact of the [July] 2021 riots fresh in our minds” the EFF’s actions during the protest could risk a repeat of the chaos.
“Their actions are not only a threat to public safety and the rule of law but also to the livelihoods of countless individuals.
“The cost of ensuing potential unrest is immeasurable, as seen in the R70bn loss suffered by small businesses in eThekwini alone during the 2021 riots,” he said.
De Villiers said people have the right to protest, but they also have the right not to protest, not to associate with the protesting organisation and to go to school, to work and to operate a business.
“The EFF claims to represent the interests of the people, yet their call for a nationwide shutdown threatens to cripple the backbone of the economy, the small business sector. The cost of such an action would be catastrophic.
“It is essential our government is fully equipped to handle the protests and protect the rights and freedoms of small business owners. The EFF’s recklessness demonstrate a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of South Africans and the stability of our economy,” said De Villiers
According to a presidency report, the 2021 riots left about 354 people dead and more than R50bn lost to the economy.
“Approximately R50bn was wiped off the economy. The image of South Africa as a stable country was marred. Doubt set in about the sustainability of our nation-building project,” read the report.
The attack on the economic infrastructure of the country resulted in the “most expensive riots in our history”, according to the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria).
