Chester said he understood why members of the EFF wanted the protest, but did not have the same faith in the party’s leadership.
“Their leadership is so k*k it can never work. It is like giving an idiot a sports car, just because they have it does not mean they know how to use it,” he said.
“If you ask an EFF supporter why there is a 'national shutdown' they will tell you it is a protest for gender-based violence, youth unemployment, inequality and access to education and Cyril Ramaphosa.
“But if your leadership cared about the EFF, they would tell you making a protest about everything means about nothing. Your messaging is terrible, you are just promoting the EFF itself. The ones who benefit the most from that are those fat cats at the top.”
Chester said the EFF needed new leadership.
“Julius would have tea with Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa on the same day if he thought it would help his career. Its leadership is just ANC fat cats in disguise. Everyone else can see the EFF needs new leadership, but they can’t because anyone who tries will be shut down.”
WATCH | 'Will Julius throw his Gucci slippers at the JSE?' — Chester Missing takes jab at 'national shutdown'
The EFF has planned a shutdown protest for Monday, March 20
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Popular puppet and comedian Chester Missing has taken a jab at the EFF leadership, claiming they are misleading party members with its “national shutdown”.
The EFF has planned a “national shutdown” protest on Monday, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and to put a spotlight on the impact of load-shedding.
In a short video, political commentator Chester said the protest was pointless and would achieve “nothing” for EFF supporters
“The EFF only gets 11% of the votes, so how are they going to shut an entire country down? Will dudes in red overalls jump on you as you arrive at work? Will Floyd Shivambu drive his Porsche the wrong way down the N1? Will Julius throw his Gucci slippers at the JSE? I want answers from South Africa,” he said.
Chester said he understood why members of the EFF wanted the protest, but did not have the same faith in the party’s leadership.
“Their leadership is so k*k it can never work. It is like giving an idiot a sports car, just because they have it does not mean they know how to use it,” he said.
“If you ask an EFF supporter why there is a 'national shutdown' they will tell you it is a protest for gender-based violence, youth unemployment, inequality and access to education and Cyril Ramaphosa.
“But if your leadership cared about the EFF, they would tell you making a protest about everything means about nothing. Your messaging is terrible, you are just promoting the EFF itself. The ones who benefit the most from that are those fat cats at the top.”
Chester said the EFF needed new leadership.
“Julius would have tea with Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa on the same day if he thought it would help his career. Its leadership is just ANC fat cats in disguise. Everyone else can see the EFF needs new leadership, but they can’t because anyone who tries will be shut down.”
Despite criticism from various stakeholders and political parties on the “national shutdown”, Malema does not seem shaken.
In a media briefing this week he said: “No-one can stop the EFF.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos