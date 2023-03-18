When I called on Monday morning, I was told by one of the Guild Theatre organisers she was still on her flight home.
BEHIND THE NEWS | Why Mam’ Gloria’s sudden death shook me to the core
I had spoken to the jazz giant only hours before and didn’t realise how sick she must have been, writes Anelisa Gusha
Image: Instagram/ Gloria Bosman
The sudden death of internationally renowned jazz artist Gloria Bosman has left many with broken hearts, but it hit me especially hard because I’d spoken to her only a few hours before.
Bosman, 50, flew out of East London on Monday after her performance honouring the late jazz bassist Lulama Gaulana at the Guild Theatre on Sunday.
She also performed alongside budding musicians, including pupils from Khulani High School and Vulamazibuko High School in Mdantsane.
I learnt of her death on Tuesday, while I was working on a write-up about her East London visit.
I spoke with her on Monday night ... and then she was gone.
I cannot stop thinking that when she interacted to me, she was probably really sick — but like a soldier, she died with her boots on, advocating for music.
I try not to get emotionally involved with the people I interview, but the jazz giant’s death shocked me. It also broke my heart.
It showed once again that life can — even the most vibrant of lives — can be taken away any time, any day.
I never anticipated that I would be referring to Mam’ Gloria in the past tense so soon after our interaction. I am still in disbelief.
Knowing that I spoke to her at the end of her life is extremely painful, and a memory I will treasure forever.
Video footage of her jovial performance at the Guild Theatre just hours before her death suggests that she died happy.
I was touched by how humble and welcoming she was during our subsequent WhatsApp interview.
In journalism, you usually get two types of people — those who open their hearts and sacrifice their time and those who are not eager to interact. Both make my work interesting.
With Mam’ Gloria, I felt welcomed and respected.
This surprised me because I knew she was familiar with the media and probably had seen it all during a career in the music business spanning several decades.
Our story was to have been about her visit to East London and performance at Guild Theatre on Saturday and how she warmed the hearts of the many children with whom she interacted.
When I called on Monday morning, I was told by one of the Guild Theatre organisers she was still on her flight home.
I called again in the afternoon, when I assumed that she might have landed, but no-one answered.
Just to be safe, I left her a WhatsApp message saying: Good morning, Mama, this is Anelisa Gusha from Daily Dispatch. Can we kindly talk to you about the event you were headlining at the Guild Theatre over the weekend?”
I carried on with my work for the day, thinking she wouldn’t respond.
It was at 9pm when I received her response.
“Hello Sisi, pardon the silence ... It has been a difficult day,” she texted.
“If it is still necessary, you can text questions and I will answer. I am suffering from short breath, so taking calls can be challenging.”
I was humbled by her response.
Still intent on getting the story, I didn’t stop to think how sick she must have been.
I assumed her illness was not that serious, that maybe she had experienced it before and overcome it and that she would do so again.
It hurts to realise that I was probably speaking to someone on her deathbed
I was working on the write-up on Tuesday afternoon when one of the theatre organisers sent me a text saying she had passed away.
I only remember saying “hayi” out loud and I stopped writing for some time.
This was not possible, maybe she had made a mistake.
I then called my source, but the call did not go through..
I said to myself, but this was my stranger, the person I so admired and with whom I had interacted just a few minutes ago.
After I processed the news, I sent a text to my boss, saying our story had taken a sharp curve.
The legend was no more.
Questions continued to linger in my mind.
How could I have spoken to someone and then just a few hours later she was gone, just like that?
It was hard to believe.
One of her friends described her as a loving and caring person.
Her death is not only a loss to her family, but the jazz fraternity at large and everyone who loved her craft.
Before wrapping up our interview I had asked Mam’ Gloria what advice she had for upcoming musicians.
Little did I know that these were to be her last words to a journalist.
Mama said artists should remain true to who they are.
She said: “One should never forget what made them decide to be a musician.
“Also remember to remain true to your work and not be swayed by trends, which doesn’t mean you become a bigot who never learns from others.”
We wrapped up our interview. I wished her goodnight and she responded “goodnight” followed by three hearts.
It only sunk in later that these were her last words.
May she rest in peace and may her family, the jazz fraternity and everyone she has touched find healing.
I will surely keep the messages she sent me as a memento of the respect with which I was treated by one of music’s giants.
