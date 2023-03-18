Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray shot and injured in apparent hit, son killed

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray was shot and injured and his son Tom Murray was killed in an apparent hit on the N1 highway in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

TimesLIVE understands his son was declared dead on the scene while Cloete Murray was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello confirmed the shooting.

“The police in Midrand will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident at New Road off-ramp on N1 north.

“It is reported that on 18 March 2023, two men (reportedly a father and son) were travelling together when their vehicle was shot at by unknown suspects. The son was fatally shot while the father sustained injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The circumstances that led to the incident are unknown at this stage.”

Cloete Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.