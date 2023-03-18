Limpopo teen who ‘wanted her freedom’ arrested for mom’s murder

Limpopo police have arrested a 16-year-old girl and are on the hunt for her alleged accomplice in connection with the murder of the teen's mother.
The incident happened on Wednesday at around 10pm in Lesedi Park.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the girl allegedly met her “accomplice” near her home on the outskirts of Polokwane.
“The girl ... had a conversation in which she reportedly told him that her mother, 44, was denying her freedom and that she wanted to get rid of her.
“The two then went to the house to wait for the girl's mother. The mother arrived home and seemingly was attacked with a frying pan and collapsed. It is reported that the suspect further strangled her. They thereafter dragged her to the bedroom and left her.
“The girl [then apparently] slept in her mother's motor vehicle that night and only reported the matter to the police the following day on March 16 and alleged that she found her mother in a pool of blood.
“A case of murder was opened and during preliminary investigations, it emerged that the young girl had allegedly conspired with the suspect to kill her mother because she wanted her own freedom, Mojapelo said.
The teen was arrested and charged with murder while a manhunt for her accomplice was launched.
“The 16 year-old girl appeared in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Friday on a charge of murder and the case was remanded to April 4 for further police investigations.
“The police are calling on a 'Lebalang' to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist in the investigation,” he added.
