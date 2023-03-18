×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

Man slapped with 59-year jail term for 'cross-pavement' CIT robbery

18 March 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
A man has been sentenced to almost 60 years behind bars for robbing a cash guard.
A man has been sentenced to almost 60 years behind bars for robbing a cash guard.
Image: 123RF

A man who robbed a cash guard as he was collecting money from a Centurion supermarket has been slapped with a 59-year jail term.

The Gauteng North High Court on Friday sentenced Jabulani Reginald Zitha, 28, to a cumulative sentence on eight counts, including murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Zitha was arrested in July 2021 at Mall @55 after he approached the guard with his deceased accomplice Lucas Loate.

“The armed pair confronted the guard who had just collected money from the Superspar. The guard was shot and wounded in the leg before the pair ran away with the cash bag.  

“Security guards from SBV reacted to the shooting and chased the pair to the back of the mall where a shoot-out resulted in Loate being shot dead. Zitha was wounded and taken to hospital.”

Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist

Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are ...
News
7 months ago

He was then arrested and the case handed over to the Hawks’ serious crime investigation team.

Almost two years after his arrest, Zitha's trial finally got under way on March 6 2023.

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa praised investigators “for their tirelessness in ensuring that justice is served in the end”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DD Mabuza is the senior politician involved in Eskom corruption: DA's ...
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony