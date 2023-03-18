Renaming of Fort Beaufort to KwaMaqoma welcomed
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 18 March 2023
From a battleground to reconciliation and recognition — this is what the Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma Foundation has described after the national government formally announced the Eastern Cape town of Fort Beaufort would be renamed to KwaMaqoma in recognition of Maqoma, who contributed to the fight against apartheid. ..
From a battleground to reconciliation and recognition — this is what the Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma Foundation has described after the national government formally announced the Eastern Cape town of Fort Beaufort would be renamed to KwaMaqoma in recognition of Maqoma, who contributed to the fight against apartheid. ..
