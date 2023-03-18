Rescue unit sergeant in the frontline of Coffee Bay floods
Helping families get closure the driving force behind heroic efforts
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 18 March 2023
To some, the violent floods that ravaged Coffee Bay are something that came and went...
Rescue unit sergeant in the frontline of Coffee Bay floods
Helping families get closure the driving force behind heroic efforts
To some, the violent floods that ravaged Coffee Bay are something that came and went...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos