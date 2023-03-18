Mapisa-Nqakula said the task force engaged a number of multilateral organisations, including the European Parliament, to contribute in bringing the two warring nations closer to each other through negotiations aimed at peacebuilding, ending the war, restoring territorial integrity of the nations, and bringing an end to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, parliament reported.
South Africa, UAE offer to host peace talks between warring Russia, Ukraine
Reporter
Image: REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii
South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have offered to host Inter-Parliamentary Union-facilitated peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the war in the region.
This was announced by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula while tabling a report of the IPU task force for peaceful resolution of the war at the 146th General Assembly of the IPU in Manama, Bahrain this week, according to parliament.
In her report, she revealed that the IPU team had held a number of individual engagements with high-level parliamentary delegations from Ukraine and Russia on the sidelines of the Kigali (Rwanda) and the Manama (Bahrain) IPU assemblies as part of ongoing efforts to broker peace.
“The IPU task force also undertook a visit to Kyiv in Ukraine and Moscow in Russia, where negotiations took place with the leadership of both parliaments to help end the war that has led to untold devastation, a humanitarian crisis and food shortages that affected many nations of the world.”
LISTEN | Defence minister loses her cool with DA MP heckling her over Russian trip
