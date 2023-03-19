Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) says it will be business as usual during the planned national shutdown on Monday.
MUT director of PR and branding Dr Azwi Mufamadi told TimesLIVE the Umlazi-based university, south of Durban, would not suspend its operations and said measures were in place to ensure the safety of all on campus.
“It will not [halt its operations]. Operational contingency plans are in place should the intended protest action impact on university operations,” said Mufamadi.
Asked if the university had engaged the students representative council on the best course of action for the day, Mufamadi said: “The dean of students regularly consults and briefs the SRC on matters that pertain to the student body.”
The university’s stance supports that of SRC president Mazwi Mnguni who on Thursday said the Sasco-led SRC would not join the EFF protest.
“It will be a normal day for us. It hasn’t come to our attention that there should be something out of the ordinary on Monday and we are distancing ourselves from this EFF thing because it will only result in the arrest of students. We will see if anything changes between now and then but as it is, it will be a normal day.”
Meanwhile, at least 100 members of the EFF Student Command embarked on a demonstration in Durban on Saturday night in what it said was a “final mobilisation” before the shutdown.
'Business as usual' at Mangosuthu University of Technology on Monday
EFF Student Command take to streets in 'final mobilisation' for shutdown
Image: Supplied
The University of KwaZulu-Natal said they would, from Monday going forward, have a student recess day on any Monday immediately before a public holiday. That, however, will not affect the administrative operations of the university.
“The recess day will not impact regular administrative functions and operations, which will continue as normal as March 20 is not a public holiday,” said Nomah Zondo, UKZN executive director for corporate relations.
“However, the university recognises that circumstances can arise that may prevent staff from safely travelling to and from work. In such situations, the university has communicated to staff the actions that affected staff should take, including requesting special leave or permission to work remotely.
“The university takes the safety of its staff seriously and is committed to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to protect their wellbeing.”
