Durban Metro police confirmed an EFF protest was taking place in Chatsworth, south of Durban on Sunday night.
The party would embark on a national shutdown on Monday.
Durban metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the EFF protest was in Link Road in Shallcross.
"Police are there to ensure there is peace and stability," he said.
There were unconfirmed reports of stoning of vehicles.
"We do not have that information," said Zungu.
Earlier the driver of a vehicle, who had allegedly transported tyres to store in the area ahead of the shutdown, was arrested in Link Road.
EFF protest erupts in Chatsworth
Senior reporter
Image: Esa Alexander
