Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray dies hours after highway ambush

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray has died in hospital after being shot in an apparent hit while driving with his son on the N1 highway in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday.
Murray was the court-appointed liquidator for state contractor Bosasa whose executives were implicated in state capture allegations before chief justice Raymond Zondo.
He was involved in several high-profile insolvency cases including corruption within Eskom and other tentacles of state capture. His son Tom Murray died at the scene of the highway shooting.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello told TimesLIVE on Sunday: “The second victim in yesterday's shooting at Midrand, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries earlier this morning. The police will now be investigating two counts of murder.”
Bosasa was implicated in rampant corruption under the watch of Gavin Watson, who died in a car crash in August 2019.
